How Walmart Shoppers' Food Habits Are Changing With Inflation

High inflation has not been a friend to anyone we know, least of all the retail sector, which saw consumers cut back on spending just to make their dollars stretch out a bit more. The effect of that cutback was particularly brutal on companies like Walmart which, back in May, said its earnings had fallen short of what stock analysts had expected thanks to increases in fuel prices, higher labor costs, and high inventories (per CNBC).

But even then, with its far from solid earnings report card, the company had already said it was trying to find the right mix between keeping prices low, and not letting its profits slide, as CEO Doug McMillon pointed out. "Price leadership is especially important right now and one-stop shopping becomes more than just convenience when people are paying over $4 a gallon for fuel," McMillion had said (per CNBC).

That strategy appears to be paying off, as Walmart reported its sales had gone up for the second quarter of this year, and that the company had in fact "finished stronger than we had anticipated," McMillon stated during his earnings call (via The Motley Fool).