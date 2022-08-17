Sam's Club Just Reported Its Highest Member Count Ever

Federal regulations, social distancing, a reduction in the workforce, and an increase in infections due to COVID-19 forced businesses to shutter over the past two years. Small businesses were hit particularly hard, losing a number of employees every month, making it difficult for companies to open when it was safer to do so successfully. Even small business owners with a healthy understanding of their company's financial situation couldn't have predicted what they would face, nor how to survive (per Statista).

Not everyone faced impending doom, however. Companies that fared well during the pandemic were ones the government deemed 'essential.' Big box warehouse clubs that require an annual membership fee to join, like Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's, were able to stay open, offering Americans groceries and household 'essentials,' like toilet paper.

Before the pandemic, Amazon's growth into household delivery was eating away at the market, making some speculate whether a "retail apocalypse" was on the horizon. In 2018, Sam's Club closed 63 of its stores 63 of its stores nationwide, begging the question of whether the market is large enough for everyone to stay alive.

Then COVID hit. The limited supply and increasing demand for household essentials, fueled by the toilet paper walls erected in homes, helped boost sales over the past 24 months. As Americans got used to the 'new normal,' they continued to shop in warehouse clubs, buying everything else the store offers in bulk.