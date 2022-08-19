Why Target's Short-Term Future Doesn't Look Rosy

Target knew it had a big problem on its hands when, during the last earnings cycle which came around in May, it reported an excess of inventory that shoppers were no longer buying thanks to a change in consumer spending habits — partly from inflation. Hoodies and sweatpants had given way to swimsuits and suitcases, and, per CNBC, the big box giant reported $15.1 billion in inventory at the end of April 2022, or roughly 43% more than they had in stock during the same period last year.

Target wasn't alone. Other retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch were seeing the same inflated levels of inventory, and it was then that Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC that the retailer needed time to make room for other types of merchandise, with an emphasis on food and school supplies. "We thought it was prudent for us to be decisive, act quickly, get out in front of this, address and optimize our inventory in the second quarter — take those actions necessary to remove the excess inventory and set ourselves up to continue to be guest relevant with our assortment," he said back in June.