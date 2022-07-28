Why Walmart's Profit Warning Is Good News For Groceries

Although Walmart isn't expected to report its earnings for another few weeks, or on August 16 per Nasdaq, investors who have parked their money in Walmart stock are already dreading what is to come. Earlier this week, Walmart issued a profit warning, which flagged investors that Walmart's customers are feeling the impact of higher food prices caused by inflation. As a result, the company's earnings per share — or the amount a company earns divided by the amount of common stock, per Investopedia — for the upcoming quarter could fall by 8% to 9%, while its earnings per share for the year could fall by as much as 1%, per CNBC.

Walmart doesn't think it is going to meet earnings expectations because people are spending more on groceries, leaving little room in their budgets for other things, per CNBC. As you may recall, Walmart wrapped up the last quarter with an eye-watering increase of 32% of Walmart inventory surpluses. One employee told Business Insider that there was so much unsold stuff that "I can't even get close to the pallets I need. Our store has never looked this bad. It's just overwhelming at this point." Still, none of this should come as a surprise, since as Business Insider reports, Walmart CEO Doug McMillion had already warned that the company "would work through excess goods over the next couple of quarters."