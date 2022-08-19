The New Taco Bell Addition That's Basically Another Pizza
When Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza rose from the ashes in May of 2022 (two years after the brand announced the item's permanent demise), fans were elated. So elated, in fact, that they wiped out the coveted menu item's entire supply in less than three weeks. While the chain would normally just order more ingredients to suit customers' insatiable demand for crispy flour tortillas topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, and pizza fixings, there was a larger issue at hand: a backed-up supply chain holding the dish's primary components hostage.
Much to the chagrin of those who were too slow to snag an order, the franchise announced that its Mexican Pizza wouldn't return until the fall of 2022. In the meantime, a few Taco Bell locations in Charlotte, North Carolina plan to roll out a new menu item that tops flatbread with cheese-covered chipotle chicken. Will it fill the Mexican Pizza void? That remains to be seen.
Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Flatbread is being tested in North Carolina
Taco Bell fans who opt for chicken over beef might be intrigued by the chain's new Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Flatbread, whose melty triangular slices bear a striking resemblance to pizza. According to Thrillist, the item stars marinated flame-grilled chicken and Taco Bell's signature Creamy Chipotle sauce, which is sprinkled with tortilla strips, onion, and three types of cheese (plus optional jalapeños) on "buttery" flatbread for $3.99. The pizza-like item is available exclusively in Charlotte, North Carolina for the time being, but if the locals are into it, Thrillist reports that Taco Bell may launch its cheesy flatbread nationwide.
While the Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Flatbread is the first of its kind at Taco Bell, it's not completely out of pocket for the chain. Fans have already latched onto T Bell's Loaded Chicken Flatbread Taco, which fills a flatbread shell with grilled chicken, "real" shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado ranch sauce. Something tells us its new flatbread item will see similar success.