The New Taco Bell Addition That's Basically Another Pizza

When Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza rose from the ashes in May of 2022 (two years after the brand announced the item's permanent demise), fans were elated. So elated, in fact, that they wiped out the coveted menu item's entire supply in less than three weeks. While the chain would normally just order more ingredients to suit customers' insatiable demand for crispy flour tortillas topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, and pizza fixings, there was a larger issue at hand: a backed-up supply chain holding the dish's primary components hostage.

Much to the chagrin of those who were too slow to snag an order, the franchise announced that its Mexican Pizza wouldn't return until the fall of 2022. In the meantime, a few Taco Bell locations in Charlotte, North Carolina plan to roll out a new menu item that tops flatbread with cheese-covered chipotle chicken. Will it fill the Mexican Pizza void? That remains to be seen.