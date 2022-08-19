A New McDonald's Big Mac Might Be Coming

McDonald's has several iconic menu items that are popular in the United States. Whether it's an egg McMuffin, apple pie, or Big Mac, McDonald's knows how to please its customers. Every once in a while, it debuts a new item or brings back a once-loved limited-time offering. The restaurant chain's McRib is a perfect example of this, and has been an on and off-the-menu item since 1981. The McRib was originally introduced as a way to utilize pork products, which were not being used in the fast food space. The McRib has subsequently been available for limited stretches over the past several decades. The last time it was available to U.S. consumers was November 2021 to celebrate its milestone 40th birthday (per Restaurant Business).

Every February, McDonald's releases another beloved speciality item: the Shamrock shake. The dessert drink is only available for a limited time to commemorate St. Patrick's Day. The iconic green shake is made with vanilla ice cream, mint flavoring, and a touch of green food coloring. It also makes an appearance across the pond in Ireland to celebrate St. Patrick's Day there, as well.

International McDonald's locations share some of the same stateside menu items, and now there is rumor that the chain may introduce a new Big Mac to the U.S. market. The new item, which is a chicken version of the traditional sandwich, has officially been dubbed the Chicken Mac.