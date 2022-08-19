Valerie Bertinelli's Adorable Cat Pic Is Turning Heads On Twitter

Bertinelli has been an outspoken supporter of black cat awareness for some time now. In 2020, she made a Facebook post about the fact that some people misuse black cats.

While all cats deserve an equal amount of love, throughout history, black cats have been seen as unlucky in some cultures and lucky in others. In the Middle Ages, the church saw them as evil entities, and that belief lasted for many years. Because of this superstition, they have historically been stigmatized. Not only that, but black cats are much less likely to be adopted than other cats. National Black Cat Appreciation Day aims to dispel the myths associated with these magnificent creatures so they can live happy, healthy lives in the homes of people who care for them, like Bertinelli.

The actress even has a cocktail dedicated to the sleek feline, called the Black Cat Cocktail, which features cherry brandy and cola (via Food Network).

While the title of the day is National Black Cat Appreciation Day, it is greeted each year with pet photos from around the world.