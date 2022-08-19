Valerie Bertinelli's Adorable Cat Pic Is Turning Heads On Twitter
Valerie Bertinelli is a versatile actress with a career that spans from the series "One Day at a Time" in 1975 to her most recent series where she starred alongside Betty White in "Hot in Cleveland." However, acting isn't her only love — she also has a love of cooking. She's been on several cooking shows, such as "Kids Baking Championship", and the host of her own cooking show on Food Network's "Valerie's Home Cooking" (via IMDB).
Much like her co-star Betty White, Bertinelli also has a love of animals and animal welfare. You can often see photos of her adorable family of six cats on both Instagram and Twitter. In honor of Black Cat Appreciation Day, Bertinelli posted a photo of her black cat Batman. Fans responded by saying things like "black cats are the best!" and "what a handsome fur baby" amongst many other comments from Twitter users sharing Bertinelli's love of black cats (via Twitter).
Valerie Bertinelli on Black Cat Appreciation Day
Bertinelli has been an outspoken supporter of black cat awareness for some time now. In 2020, she made a Facebook post about the fact that some people misuse black cats.
While all cats deserve an equal amount of love, throughout history, black cats have been seen as unlucky in some cultures and lucky in others. In the Middle Ages, the church saw them as evil entities, and that belief lasted for many years. Because of this superstition, they have historically been stigmatized. Not only that, but black cats are much less likely to be adopted than other cats. National Black Cat Appreciation Day aims to dispel the myths associated with these magnificent creatures so they can live happy, healthy lives in the homes of people who care for them, like Bertinelli.
The actress even has a cocktail dedicated to the sleek feline, called the Black Cat Cocktail, which features cherry brandy and cola (via Food Network).
While the title of the day is National Black Cat Appreciation Day, it is greeted each year with pet photos from around the world.