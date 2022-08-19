Why Customers Aren't Happy With The McDonald's Pokémon Meals

As a kid, there was nothing better than going to the McDonald's drive-thru after a hard day of school and picking up a famous Happy Meal to enjoy. The Happy Meal has been making parents' lives easier and delighting children in the U.S. since 1979. Fernández de Cofiño came up with the idea around the time she purchased the first McDonald's franchise in Guatemala in 1974. The original meal came with a hamburger, small fries, and a sundae. In 1979 when McDonald's officially rolled out the Happy Meal nationwide in the U.S., a small toy was included with the meal (per Newsweek).

The Happy Meal toys have evolved over the years, with customers expressing strong feelings about the best and worst toys. One of the best — and most popular — offerings were the Beanie Babies of the 1990s — they have since evolved into the modern Teenie Beanie Boos (via the New York Post). The toys tend to follow current trends or promote popular kids' movies. In 1979, McDonald's partnered with "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," marking the first time the company worked with a film on promotion (per Quality Logo Products).

McDonald's hasn't looked back since and often works with popular TV shows and movies to design new toys. Most recently, the chain partnered with "Pokémon" to produce four exclusive cards. Eager customers were disappointed, however, when they received old toys instead of the new cards in their Happy Meals.