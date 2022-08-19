Why An Avocado Hack Is Causing An Uproar On TikTok

Avocado toast is synonymous with brunch culture. It has become an instant classic despite only coming into popularity in the 2010s. Made with just some smashed avocados, a few spices, a sturdy slice of bread, and maybe a runny egg if you're feeling fancy, it's a simple brunch fare staple. The price of avocado toast at restaurants doesn't always reflect the simplicity of the dish, though. When factoring in the labor and utility costs that go into running a restaurant, plus the varying degrees of ingredient quality, avocado toast can suddenly cost double digits despite being a fraction of the price to make at home (via LinkedIn).

One avocado toast aficionado took to TikTok to share a trick that she uses to circumvent the restaurant-grade prices of the popular brunch dish. While this tip could be seen as a useful money-saving hack, many people on TikTok did not see it that way.