What Robert Irvine Wants To Change About Restaurant: Impossible

"Restaurant: Impossible" has endured impossibly over the years, closing in on the finish of its 20th season (per IMDb). Given the volume of all those hundreds of episodes, it's understandable if the show's main character, Robert Irvine, would notice a thing or two about the show that he would like to change. It seems that is indeed the case, and Irvine expounded on one such aspect he would modify if he could.

Irvine is not the undisputed ruler of the "Restaurant: Impossible" universe, however. IMDb does credit him as the executive producer of four episodes in 2019, but 13 other individuals have filled that role for the other episodes over the years. Executive producers of television episodes are ultimately accountable to the networks airing the show, according to Chegg Internships. Thus, while Irvine would have been "the final word for both the business and creative decisions," he had the networks to consider.

If Irvine did have full control over the series now, we know one change he would likely make.