What Robert Irvine Wants To Change About Restaurant: Impossible
"Restaurant: Impossible" has endured impossibly over the years, closing in on the finish of its 20th season (per IMDb). Given the volume of all those hundreds of episodes, it's understandable if the show's main character, Robert Irvine, would notice a thing or two about the show that he would like to change. It seems that is indeed the case, and Irvine expounded on one such aspect he would modify if he could.
Irvine is not the undisputed ruler of the "Restaurant: Impossible" universe, however. IMDb does credit him as the executive producer of four episodes in 2019, but 13 other individuals have filled that role for the other episodes over the years. Executive producers of television episodes are ultimately accountable to the networks airing the show, according to Chegg Internships. Thus, while Irvine would have been "the final word for both the business and creative decisions," he had the networks to consider.
If Irvine did have full control over the series now, we know one change he would likely make.
Too many spoilers
An exchange between Robert Irvine and a fan revealed something Irvine would love to see change about "Restaurant: Impossible." A Twitter user tagged Irvine and said, "Love Restaurant Impossible but please request the trailer at the start doesn't show as many scenes, especially the latter stages and reveal reaction, cheers!" Irvine responded, "John I have done that so many times .. but alias [sic] that's a bigger pay grade than me lol."
The problem of trailers revealing too much about a film or television series episode isn't unique to "Restaurant: Impossible." For instance, Stealth Optional reported that director Kevin Fiege complained about trailers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" showing too much in May of 2022. The trailers aren't the only criticisms that "Restaurant: Impossible" viewers have had for the show over the years, either. In 2012, a New York Post review lamented that Irvine was "another intimidating bossy person getting riled up at strangers" and claimed he was "attempting to psychoanalyze" restaurant owners in an episode, for example.
The top-rated IMDb review of "Restaurant: Impossible" gives the overall series seven out of 10 stars and describes Irvine's approach as showing "a bit of patience and sympathy on his part." Thus, opinions on the show can vary based on experiences, perhaps like the experiences of those who have been diners during episodes of "Restaurant: Impossible." In Irvine's experience, the "Restaurant: Impossible" trailers could be shorter.