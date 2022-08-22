Is It Safe To Eat Too Much Popcorn?

Once revered because it was fascinating to watch the kernels popping, popcorn has been a part of the American snack culture since the 1800s. Enjoyed mainly at circuses and fairs, popcorn wasn't actually welcome in movie theaters until the 1930s (per Smithsonian). While it's hard to imagine enjoying a movie without the buttery, salty tub, movie theaters, in an attempt to model themselves after actual theaters, didn't allow the snack on their red carpets until the Great Depression.

Movie theaters struggles to stay afloat by the mid-1930s, and inexpensive popcorn is credited with helping keep them open. A sugar shortage during World War II affected candy and soda production which further cemented popcorn as the most popular snack. To replicate the taste of movie theater popcorn, food manufacturers first gave Americans "EZ Pop" and "Jiffy Pop" all-in-one stovetop popcorn makers. By the 1970s, when microwaves became commonplace in kitchens, bags of microwavable popcorn made it even easier to make at home.

Today, we find popcorn at sporting and entertainment venues, in school lunches, and even in movie theater-style popcorn machines for the home. Unfortunately, most of that popcorn has excessive amounts of saturated fat and salt, according to Web MD. Movie theater popcorn ranges from 400 to 1,200 calories and has 1,500 milligrams of sodium, which equals the recommended daily amount. With nine out of 10 Americans consuming too much sodium in their diets already (per the CDC), is there a healthy way to enjoy this 100% whole grain snack?