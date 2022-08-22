Nearly 27% Of People Say This Is The Best McDonald's Dipping Sauce

Every major fast food chain has that one dipping sauce it's known for. Chick-fil-A has its own namesake sauce, Arby's has its Horsey sauce, Whataburger has its spicy ketchup, and Raising Cane's has its signature Cane's sauce. The most famous dipping sauce from McDonald's is its Szechuan sauce, which was originally created as a promotional sauce for the Disney movie "Mulan." Szechuan sauce was later brought back due to the show "Rick and Morty" which reignited interest in the sauce (per Eat This, Not That!).

McDonald's has its history of sadly discontinued sauces, with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, and Chipotle BBQ remaining figments of the past (per Delish). As of today, McDonald's currently has six dipping sauces, four condiments, and of course, its Big Mac sauce on its U.S. menu. Moreover, McDonald's sometimes offers condiments that are exclusive to its app or depend on location. Mashed recently conducted a survey to find out what is considered the best McDonald's dipping sauce for Chicken McNuggets.