Taco Bell Is Testing Grilled Lunchwraps That Look Too Good To Be True

The first order of business for someone who wants to try out one of the new Grilled Lunchwraps is that they must get to Atlanta, post haste, Thrillist says. Select locations are currently testing the menu item, which is available in three distinct forms. The Lunchwraps can be purchased on their own or as part of a combo meal with a beverage and sides like chips and nacho cheese sauce or chips and salsa.

There are a total of three options. The first is the Chicken Bacon Club Grilled Lunchwrap, in which a flour tortilla plays home to a compilation of "grilled, marinated, white meat chicken," as well as lettuce, guacamole, three-cheese blend, bacon, tomatoes, Avocado Ranch sauce, and Creamy Chipotle sauce. Entree only is $5.49, or the combo meal is $8.49.

The second option is called the Southwest Grilled Lunchwrap. In this meal, patrons can choose from either chicken or steak, piled up with tomatoes, fiesta strips, three-cheese blend, lettuce, and Southwest Ranch sauce. These are all wrapped up in a flour tortilla, of course. The steak version is slightly more expensive, at $5.29 for just the entree, $7.79 for the combo meal (compared with chicken, which is $4.99 on its own, $7.49 for the combo).

The last option is the Steak Chipotle Ranch Grilled Lunchwrap, which is composed of marinated and grilled steak that is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, three-cheese blend, Creamy Chipotle sauce, and Avocado Ranch sauce within a flour tortilla. This one retails for $5.49 as entree only, or $8.79 for the combo. No word yet on how long the trial period will last, but if test results are positive, these savory items could be coming your way soon.