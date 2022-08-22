The Scary Reason Oatly And Glucerna Are Being Recalled Again

The bacteria behind the recall are Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. According to the FDA, the symptoms of Cronobacter sakazakii infection can include urinary tract infection, fever, and vomiting, while Clostridium botulinum can cause severe food poisoning with symptoms including blurred vision, drooping eyelids, muscle weakness, and difficulty swallowing. Symptoms from the Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum bacteria can appear anytime from six hours to two weeks after ingestion, reports the New York Times.

Although the bacteria have not actually been detected in the products, the FDA states that they are being recalled because they did not meet commercial sterility specifications. Thus far, no illnesses have been reported from the sale of the recalled products, per a company statement.

In recent months, there have also been recalls of batches of Banana Boat Sunscreen for carcinogens and several Jif Peanut Butter products over possible salmonella, per the New York Times. Of the Oatly and Stumptown products that have been recalled, some of the most popular and likely to be in customer's fridges, per CNBC, are: Oatly Oat-Milk Barista Edition, Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee with Oat Milk in original, horchata, and chocolate flavors, and Premier Protein Chocolate, Vanilla, and Cafe Latte drinks.

You can see the complete list of recalled products in this FDA announcement. As usual, customers are also encouraged not to eat or drink products past their "best by" date.