Netflix's Fall Lineup Features So Many Delicious Food Shows

There is no shortage of food TV shows on the air right now. From fan favorite "The Great British Baking Show" on Netflix to Food Network classics like "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" and "Chopped," people simply can't seem to get enough of them, especially when they involve some form of competition.

Lucky for the genre's most dedicated voters, celebrated restaurateurs Andrew Zimmern and Michael Symon seem to believe that these shows will never go out of style. As Symon notes, food TV is both entertaining and educational, and as Zimmern points out, that's exactly the type of content that most people want to see. Indeed, there's a reason that our list of the best food network shows of all time is as long as it is.

While the act of watching TV can be a comforting activity in and of itself, there is something to be said about specifically watching food TV as a special means of comfort. Cooking competitions and other shows serve as a depiction of a project being culled "together from start to finish," according to author Tracy Mann (via Well + Good). The site also mentioned that food shows reliably have happy endings — a "delicious food dish." And it seems this coming season, no one understands that notion better than Netflix, which is planning to release a ton of good food content in the fall.