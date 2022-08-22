Netflix's Fall Lineup Features So Many Delicious Food Shows
There is no shortage of food TV shows on the air right now. From fan favorite "The Great British Baking Show" on Netflix to Food Network classics like "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" and "Chopped," people simply can't seem to get enough of them, especially when they involve some form of competition.
Lucky for the genre's most dedicated voters, celebrated restaurateurs Andrew Zimmern and Michael Symon seem to believe that these shows will never go out of style. As Symon notes, food TV is both entertaining and educational, and as Zimmern points out, that's exactly the type of content that most people want to see. Indeed, there's a reason that our list of the best food network shows of all time is as long as it is.
While the act of watching TV can be a comforting activity in and of itself, there is something to be said about specifically watching food TV as a special means of comfort. Cooking competitions and other shows serve as a depiction of a project being culled "together from start to finish," according to author Tracy Mann (via Well + Good). The site also mentioned that food shows reliably have happy endings — a "delicious food dish." And it seems this coming season, no one understands that notion better than Netflix, which is planning to release a ton of good food content in the fall.
Falling for food TV
As the Futon Critic points out, Netflix's new lineup features a slew of shows with a focus on everyone's favorite topic: food. The streamer's latest press release spends a good deal of time promoting the newest version of "Chef's Table", a series that has aired on the platform since 2015. The latest iteration of the series will focus on pizza over the course of six 45-minute episodes that explore creative chefs' elevation of the common pie to create "the perfect slice."
The coming months will also include the return of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in the 10th collection of "The Great British Baking Show" and Season 5 of "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays." Joining these series will be additional seasons of "Nailed It!" and "Somebody Feed Phil." Antoni Porowski will also host a fun new show called "Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition," a competition predicated on the beloved childhood machine from Hasbro.
Other new shows include "Drink Masters," a mixology competition show; "Snack Vs. Chef," which is pegged as "the ultimate snack showdown"; and "Cook at all Costs," a budget cooking competition show. It certainly sounds like Netflix heard about the cooking competition bug.