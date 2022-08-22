Burger King May Have A New Sandwich For Vegans Soon

There used to be slim pickings for vegans when dining out, but now, plant-based options have flooded the food scene, even at notoriously meat-heavy fast food restaurants. Burger King and White Castle were the first fast food chains to offer plant-based alternatives to their burgers with the Impossible Whopper and Impossible Slider, respectively (via VegNews). Other chains quickly followed suit, either partnering with Impossible Foods or its main competitor, Beyond Meat.

You would think that Burger King's longtime rival McDonald's would have been quick to jump on the trend, but the chain didn't unveil the McPlant until two years later, in 2021 (via The Beet). According to The Beet, even though McDonald's was late to the game, the burger chain was a large contributor to the 630,000 animals that were saved in 2021 due to the rise of plant-based options at fast food restaurants. Burgers were a relatively easy way for fast food restaurants to dip their toe in the plant-based pool, but now, Burger King is once again leading the industry and incorporating meat alternatives into other sections of the menu (via VegNews).