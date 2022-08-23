Jägermeister's Willy Shine Reveals The Cocktail Rule Everyone Should Know - Exclusive

It's a hygiene thing. Walk into a bar, and you're jumping the gun if you ask for its cocktail menu. First, find its sink.

"If I walk into a bar, and there's a free-base sink behind there, and they're washing the glasses in the free base sink, I tend to go for a bottled beer or something," Shine revealed to Mashed. "I've worked behind too many bars back in the day that had a free-base sink and it was not the best experience. I'll always order something that comes in a bottle if there's a free-base sink. No disrespect to anybody who does it well. It's hard to find, to be honest."

From there, Willy Shine says, you're going to want to look at how the bartender organizes their workplace. "Number one is cleanliness of the bar, and I don't mean by it looking clean. That's very important — your bar should always be clean," he explained.

Beyond lack of grime, you want to look for bottle arrangement, symmetry, and order. "You can tell by meticulousness if a bar is taking care of the level of expertise they may have in making cocktails," Shine advised. "I would probably look at their cocktail menu at that point and then maybe choose something off of there by just looking at the bar and how well it's managed."

