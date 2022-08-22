Why Eggs Might Be Getting Cheaper Than Ever

It appears egg prices are poised to go back down, which is good news for consumers. Russell Diez-Canseco, the CEO of food company Vital Farms, explained to Yahoo Finance that the "big changes you're seeing at the shelf today are driven by both a shortage of eggs due to the avian influenza outbreak earlier this year, as well as the inflation we've seen in commodity costs, including corn, soybeans, and diesel fuel," adding "the predictions on those things are starting to come down, and I would certainly expect you'd see commodity egg prices come down as a result as well." The price of eggs has already fallen about 37% since their peak in mid-July, with some falling over $1.00 per dozen, according to Bloomberg.

Eggs are becoming cheaper in large part because cases of the HPAI are declining. Amy Smith, the Vice President of Advanced Economic Solutions, told Bake Magazine that cases of avian influenza have "peaked," with no new cases being detected in laying flocks and only one commercial flock being infected as of the beginning of June. With more hens available to lay eggs, the price increases caused by the short supply are expected to subside. The steady decline in HPAI cases, along with decreased demand for the product, has led to a drop in egg prices that experts expect to continue.