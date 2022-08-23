Ree Drummond On Working With Guy Fieri During Big Bad Budget Battle - Exclusive

Guy Fieri, Ree Drummond affirmed, doesn't fake his — well, very enthusiastic enthusiasm — for all things food. "Guy is pure energy. I don't know how else to describe him," Drummond told Mashed. "You see the energy on his shows, but he's the same in person. He takes over the room in a good way."

Drummond knew that she wasn't going to be able to be the same kind of host as the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" legend. "He gave me some tips," Drummond explained. "He was sweet and gave me a few little tips about bringing the energy. I said, 'Well, I've got to bring my own kind of energy.' I can't bring Guy Fieri energy to a room."

Drummond didn't only pick up on the vibes that Fieri brings to a space; she also studied his management style. "He's got a great team of people that work for him, and that reflects who he is, that he is able to put together this crew that they all loved being at work," she told Mashed. "They all really like each other. It was a fantastic experience all around. I loved it."

