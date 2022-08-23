The Energy Drink Pumpkin Spice Fans Need To Know About

While plenty of Americans may rush off to order an iced latte from a coffee chain when they are in need of some caffeinated energy, there may be just as many people across the U.S. in the habit of popping open a cool energy drink. But although energy drinks' popularity is on par with coffee, coffee does have one thing going for it that energy drinks don't – and that's pumpkin spice.

Fall coffee lovers have long thrown back pumpkin spice lattes galore from Starbucks and elsewhere while autumn-adoring energy drink fans have been forced to sip on pumpkin-spiceless drinks during their favorite season. However, as of now, the energy drink-infatuated will no longer have to bitterly be resigned to not having the option of a pumpkin spice energy drink.

Yerbaé, a brand whose sparkling water baffled Costco shoppers last year by claiming to be plant-based, is once again causing a stir, this time by launching a new pumpkin spice product. Nineteen years after the first Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte took America by storm in 2003 (per Ad Week), Yerbaé announced in a press release that it has created the first pumpkin spice flavored energy drink.