The Dish Bobby Flay's Daughter Begged Him To Never Make Ever Again

Bobby Flay and his daughter are joining forces yet again for their new Food Network show, "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast." The duo already hosts a food-centric podcast called Always Hungry, where they discuss foods they love to eat and cook. Though they have different culinary skill levels, it's no denying the father-daughter pair love to eat and drink.

Sophie Flay is no stranger to joining her dad in his culinary adventures. She's co-hosted episodes of "Beat Bobby Flay" and worked with her dad on "The Flay List" (via IMDb). The pair engage in playful and teasing banter both on and off-screen, with Sophie revealing that she was able to wow her dad with some oyster-shucking while they filmed their new show.

Sophie is still developing her cooking skills, but she always has her famous chef father to go to for advice. She tells Entertainment Tonight that her favorite dish that her dad cooks for her is a breakfast classic: eggs Benedict. She says she "sometimes" gets her requested breakfast because Bobby doesn't always like to make the dish's complex Hollandaise sauce. Even with her dad's amazing repertoire of recipes, there was one that Sophie truly disliked.