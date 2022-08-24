Taco Bell Just Launched A Breakfast Deal That Checks All The Boxes

Whenever you're in the mood for a quick bite of Mexican-inspired food, there's peace of mind in knowing that there's never a Taco Bell too far away. According to ScrapeHero, there are more than 7,500 Taco Bell locations scattered across the country, with locations in all fifty states. And the best part is? This fast food chain often stays open later than others, with many drive-thrus closing at 3 or 4 a.m., making it a great late-night snack option.

From the Mexican Pizza to the Fiesta Taco Salad to the Cinnamon Twists, this California-based chain has a diverse array of lunch, dinner, and even dessert options (along with a Taco Bell secret menu you may not know about). Some menu items also happen to be really fun to say, like "Quesaritos" and "Chalupas," which is a nice added bonus. If you love indulging in a cheesy breakfast burrito early in the A.M., this fast-casual chain even has some meal options suitable for mornings. According to Chew Boom, Taco Bell is now debuting a new type of breakfast offering that may just check all of your boxes (pun intended).