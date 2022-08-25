Why Sophie Flay Is Headed Back To School
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sophie Flay has been a busy woman recently. The 26-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a community journalist with ABC7 based out of Los Angeles. Recently, she penned a cookbook with Bobby titled "Sundays with Sophie," plus, she appears on her and her father's podcast "Always Hungry," and makes regular appearances with her famous dad on many of his Food Network shows, like "Beat Bobby Flay" (via Food Network). As if all that weren't enough, Sophie has taken on a new TV show that not only celebrates her special father-daughter relationship with Bobby, but also showcases her love for food and travel. The show, "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," follows the pair as they give viewers an inside look into the tastiest places to dine in southern California. The first episode focusing on Hollywood eats airs today, August 25 (via Food Network).
Sophie is already killing it when it comes to her news and television careers, and she just added a new role to her résumé that has Instagram buzzing.
Just call her Professor Flay
Bobby Flay's daughter, Sophie Flay, took to Instagram yesterday to share that she is returning to school this semester as an adjunct professor at her alma mater, the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. She stated in the post that she will be teaching visual journalism at the school. Sophie posted a photo of herself in front of the school, coffee cup in-hand, wearing a professional navy blue blazer before her first class, calling it a "'pinch me' moment." "My students were so welcoming and eager to learn! There's nothing like being back on campus. To say I'm honored to be teaching here would be [an] understatement," Sophie partially captioned the photo.
Other notable journalists, including Rich DeMuro, Ashley Mackey, and Alexa Liacko commented on Sophie's post offering congratulations. Journalist Ananda Rochita wrote, "From the new show to a new role as an adjunct professor, it's a great end to the summer for you!" Fans also chimed in, including one Instagram fan who commented "WAIT THIS IS SO COOL!!! I wish I could be in your journo class."
According to her LinkedIn profile, Sophie graduated from USC in 2018.