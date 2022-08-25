What We Know About Adam Richman's New Podcast

Adam Richman has built a rich career as one of America's most beloved food-related narrators. He first won fans over during his four-year stint as host and subject of "Man v. Food," which aired from 2008 to 2012, and continued his reign of hilarity on other culinary-based series, including "Adam Eats the 80s" and "The Food That Built America," per IMDb.

Now, his star is rising in a slightly different direction, as host of a brand-new podcast, "The Meals That Made Me." This isn't his first foray into podcasts, however, having appeared as a guest on them before, including episodes on "Homemade," and "Gourmand." Per his Instagram page Richman's podcast is sponsored by Lexus USA, and the first season, "brings you ten amazing people all across the culinary world," who will apparently share stories about memorable meals. The show will be available via First We Feast, as well as other podcast outlets. Although information about when the podcast officially launches is limited, one thing isn't: enthusiasm for the show.