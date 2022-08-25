What You Need To Know About Chick-Fil-A's Accidental Dairy Allergen

Most commonly found in children and infants, dairy allergies can cause a range of symptoms — from hives to upset stomach, and even life-threatening anaphylaxis on rare occasions, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. That's why it's important for those with food allergies to check ingredient labels before consuming food and beverages. However, you might be surprised to hear that restaurants don't actually have to disclose allergens in the food they serve (per Verywell Health). The only exception to this rule is when prepackaged food is ordered and taken home — a condition of the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004.

Although food allergens don't have to be announced, Chick-fil-A likely felt a moral obligation to inform consumers of a recent accident through the company's website. This directly aligns with Chick fil A's purpose, which is "to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A." The problem is in the process of being solved, but until then, there are a few products those with dairy allergies should steer clear of for now.