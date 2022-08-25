How Monster Energy Is Suffering From Its Own Success

Despite rising sales in recent years, energy drink company Monster finds itself in a financial dilemma now that its demand is high. How could that be, you ask? Aluminum cans (via Supply Chain Dive). A part of any company's expenses is the cost of materials and how all those materials get transported. In Monster's case, their shipping costs skyrocketed from $46 million in Q1 to $66.7 million in Q2 this year (per Supply Chain Dive). A significant portion of the adjustment comes from the fact that they have to import the aluminum cans used to house their beverage.

During the height of the pandemic, backed-up ports and high freight costs required Monster to decide whether to pay the expenses to meet the growing demand or allow store shelves to be vacant (per Food Business News). Thankfully, for fans, they chose the former. However, without a U.S. source to supply the aluminum cans, this expense is expected to increase as the demand for the drink continues to grow. Company executives say that they plan to reduce the number of imported cans and increase the number of cans sourced domestically over the next year (per a quarterly call). With the recent announcement of a 6% price increase on its products in the U.S., hopefully, the changes will take effect quickly to reduce costs and retain customers (via Supply Chain Dive).