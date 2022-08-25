Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Tomato Harvest

Summer is quickly fading into a photo dump posted on Instagram as we ease back into the grind of work, school, and family life. But before these warmer months turn cool, Martha Stewart, the O.G. of homemakers and lifestyle guru, is reminding her fans it's also time to harvest those tomatoes they've been patiently tending to for the last few months. After all, one of the rewards of caring for a fruit and vegetable garden is getting to pick and eat the foods you grow.

According to Food Network, these sweet vine fruits are in season from May to October, with harvesting beginning in late summer. Americans love their tomatoes. On average, per AgHires, we eat 31 pounds of these multicolored beauties each year. And while we love them on a sandwich or in a salad, it might surprise you to learn that 75% of tomatoes are eaten on your pizza, your pasta, and in your sauces and condiments. Well, Stewart recently posted to her social media channels to showcase the haul of tomatoes her garden produced, and her followers are so impressed, that they've taken to the comments to share in the joy and excitement and we are here to help you ketchup!