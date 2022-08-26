Mountain Dew Wants You To Dress As A Baja Blast This Halloween

With fall quickly approaching, it's time to begin pondering the nation's next big event — Halloween. Yes, it won't be long until your neighborhood is crawling with pint-sized ghouls, ghosts, and goblins. Or will it? Over the years, trick-or-treaters have become much more adventurous with their costume ideas. Gone are white sheets with eye-holes cut out of them. Today's Halloween revelers have grown too sophisticated for yesteryear's wardrobe hacks.

According to USA Today, Google Trends showed that last year's top costume choices were a witch, rabbit, dinosaur, Spider-Man, and Cruella de Vil. Research by DIYs showed that there were more Spider-Men wandering the world's streets last Halloween than any other character. And Slice says that Canadians embraced "Squid Game" for costume inspiration. Interestingly, if you could time travel to October 31sts of the past, you would see something quite different. History shares that the 1920s were overrun with homemade outfits that "conceal[ed] one's identity in a spooky way," while Mickey and Minnie Mouse masks first cropped up in the 1930s. The 70s saw an influx of costumes inspired by movies and pop culture, a craze that shows no signs of slowing down today.

However, if Mountain Dew has its way, Halloween 2022 will see legions of sodas wandering the streets.