Spooky Halloween Cooking Shows Are Returning To Food Network

When a new season first peaks its head through the proverbial curtain with a gust of wind or an unseasonably warm day, it never fails to dominate small talk (maybe you'll hear the phrase "time is a flat circle" more than once) and stir us from our routines. This time of year, the last stretch of summer is preparing to give way to shorter days and darker nights, which can only mean one thing: The spooky season is upon us.

Some may celebrate by fetching their sweaters and socks from storage, busting out their collection of decorative gourds, and queuing up their annual screening of "Hocus Pocus." Others might head straight to their nearest candy aisle, pumpkin patch, or apple farm to ring in the Halloween spirit with all manner of sweet treats. And others yet will go to great measures to freak out their party guests with dry ice machines and prosthetic limbs. If you fall into any of these camps, you might be excited to learn that Food Network has a slew of creepy, kooky, and altogether spooky Halloween programming on deck this year.