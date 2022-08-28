Tim Hortons Just Released Pizza, And Twitter Is Bullying Them For It

For many people, the morning routine may include a cup of coffee and a breakfast pastry to prepare them for their workday. Tim Hortons has been a go-to for coffee and doughnuts for many the past few decades, especially in Its country of origin, Canada. But in an attempt to grow the company, Hortons may also try to grow its list of offerings.

After having to reduce their menu sizes during the pandemic, food chains began expanding their lineups, reports Business Insider. Whether it's Papa John's introducing new non-pizza items (per a press release) or the vegan chicken at KFC, restaurants are looking for new ways to appeal to customers. After years of focusing on coffee, donuts, and a few other food items, Tom Hortons is directing its energy toward gaining "market share in the lunch and dinner category," starting with introducing its new flatbread pizzas (via Food Business News).

Of course, trying a different idea always runs the risk of failure if it doesn't translate well to the core fans. Tim Hortons' announcement received an array of reactions, many of which bordered on skepticism and bullying.