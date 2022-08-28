Subway's Month-Long Sandwich Deal Is Already Sold Out

Many of us may complain about how many streaming services we have to subscribe to nowadays, but 2020 trends showed that during the pandemic, people preferred to pay the monthly fee rather than own something (via Zuora). This "subscription economy" has exploded in the past nine years, growing by over 435%. Pre-pandemic, we were accustomed to paying monthly fees at the gym, for example, but since then, subscriptions have infiltrated many more aspects of life, including at restaurants. Restaurants are now reaping the benefits that gyms have been reaping for years, which is being able to guarantee revenue, whether or not members actually take advantage of the subscription (via Axios).

Panera, for example, recently rolled out its "Unlimited Sip Club," where members can enjoy a free drink every two hours for $10.99 per month. It sounds like a win-win situation for Panera because if customers take advantage of the deal, they could buy other items to go with their drink. If subscribers don't visit Panera at all in a given month, the company still makes $11. Subway recently tried to ride the subscription wave as well, offering customers a month-long deal on its infamous footlong, and the limited quantity of subscriptions sold out very quickly.