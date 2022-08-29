The Classic Beat Bobby Flay Moment That Embarrasses Bobby Today

Bobby Flay's embarrassing onscreen moments are many, from when he messed up a wedding cake with lopsided layers to his loss of a chicken noodle soup challenge versus an untrained cook. However, these might pale in comparison to his performance on the very first episode of "Beat Bobby Flay" in 2013. Food Network recently posted a video of Flay rewatching and reacting to his now-iconic show's premiere, in which he was tasked with making chicken parm. At the time, he seemed genuinely excited about incorporating a piquillo pepper pesto (instead of the traditional tomato sauce) into his version of the dish.

As Flay watched it backs, he wondered out loud, "Why was I making a pesto for chicken parm?" as he shook his head and hid his face. "I could tell, I really thought this was a good idea," he said while laughing at himself. Flay certainly seemed ashamed of the culinary choice, but if you continue watching the video, you'll see that the sauce wasn't his ultimate downfall. What the judges really disliked in Flay's chicken parm — and what lost him the challenge — was the "overpowering" type of cheese he used, as well as his dish's lack of seasoning compared to his opponent's. Still, Flay humbly relived the experience with a wise perspective, noting how his cooking style has "evolved" in the decade since.