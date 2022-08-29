Popeyes Hilariously Parodied The James Webb Telescope Scandal

The James Webb Space Telescope is a technological benchmark of our time, but of late, it's also been a feature in practical jokes, scandals, and, perhaps most unexpectedly, Popeyes's social media content.

One example of a scandal is the growing lobby to change the telescope's name. The reason for this was that James Webb, the administrator at NASA in the 1960s after whom it was named, was anti-homosexual. According to NPR, he contributed to "the purge of homosexuals from government jobs" during that era.

More recently, French physicist Etienne Klein posted a picture of a slice of red Spanish sausage on Twitter and said it was the closest star to the sun. Being a trusted figure in science circles, he had his followers eating out of his hand. Klein's amusement was not complete until he broke the news of his Spanish sausage space hoax via another tweet stating, "I feel compelled to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged snapshot of Proxima Centauri was a form of amusement." Not everybody was as amused — at least not as amused as Popeyes was. In fact, the food chain found it so entertaining that they posted their own version of the jibe.