Pizza Hut Teased A Saucy Return On Twitter And Fans Are In A Tizzy

Pizza Hut has come put with a ton of fun, new concepts (like The Hut Lane, per CNN) over the past few years, and for better or worse, many came with a fair amount of fanfare. Its Hot Dog Stuffed Crust Pizza brought the chain a variety of attention due to its inventive nature, even when it ultimately fell a bit short of expectations. And while the brand is most known for its pizza offerings which span pretty far and wide, it recently also added oven-baked pasta dishes to its menus, like Cheesy Alfredo Pasta and Italian Meats Pasta.

Now, one of those fan favorites seemed to have been deemed popular enough to inspire Pizza Hut to bring it back. Pizza Hut recently posted on Twitter that "A saucy icon is returning," noting that the icon in question will be revealed on August 30 to those signed up for Hut Rewards. The photo the caption sits upon seems to be a close-up image of the item in question, but no further details have been provided.