The Surprising Food New Yorkers Will Soon Need ID To Buy

If you live in New York and had been planning to serve a quick dessert garnished with canned whipped cream, you may have heard that picking up a can will no longer be as simple as dashing in and out of the bodega — because a little-known law enacted last November is now finally being enforced.

Per Winsight Grocery Business, stores around the state are now carding customers who are looking to buy cans of whipped cream to make sure they are over the age of 21. The penalties are harsh for businesses that don't comply: Stores that sell whipped cream chargers to underage customers can be fined up to $250 for the first offense, then $500 for every offense thereafter.

At first glance, the rule might seem to fall under the category of "strangest food laws in every state," up there with not keeping an ice cream cone in your back pocket (Alabama); not taking a bite of someone else's burger (Oklahoma); or only eating chicken with your hands (Georgia), per Taste of Home. However, the whipped cream law is an attempt to prevent something more serious. People appear to be using cartridges found in whipped cream cans as a whippet, or a source of nitrous oxide (laughing gas), which can leave people feeling drunk or high when they inhale it, per the Alcohol and Drug Foundation.