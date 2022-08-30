Starbucks UK Just Made An Important Announcement About Its Payment Options

Earlier this month, UK Finance released a report that projected the future of payment in England, predicting that cash will only account for 6% of all transactions by the end of 2031 (via Finextra). The report claims that upwards of 23 million Brits shifted their money habits last year, swapping cash almost exclusively for debit cards (which were used for nearly 50% of all payments) and other contactless methods, according to The Guardian.

Just like in the States, where restaurant franchises like McDonald's have been moving away from traditional payment methods, many UK businesses stopped accepting notes and coins to slow the spread of germs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, moving digital point of sale systems into the foreground and locking away their cash registers. That trend is poised to continue. "Rather than the UK becoming a cash-free society over the next decade, the UK will transition to an economy where cash is less important than it once was but remains valued and preferred by many," a UK Finance rep told The Guardian.

While a huge swath of shoppers would be content to never fish bank notes from their wallets again, others are less eager for the payment shift. Those in the latter camp were relieved when Starbucks UK confirmed on Twitter that it will continue to accept cash for the time being, despite rumors to the contrary.