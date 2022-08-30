All-Time Eater Joey Chestnut Just Broke A Popcorn Record

You don't earn the nickname "Jaws" without being a formidable eater or a top ocean predator. Joey Chestnut, while not a great white shark, does happen to be one of the all-time greats when it comes to superlative eating feats. At the 2022 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 in Coney Island, Chestnut wolfed down 63 hot dogs to secure his seventh consecutive Mustard Yellow Belt and claim his 15th title in 16 years (per USA Today).

Although that sounds like a daunting challenge to most mere mortals, it was actually a pretty pedestrian performance by Chestnut's own lofty standards, falling well shy of his record-holding 76 hot dogs devoured in 2021. The man who Major League Eating calls "the greatest eater in history" holds 55 world records in competitive eating, including Taco Bell tacos (53 in 10 minutes), glazed donuts (55 in eight minutes), and eggs (a whopping 141 in eight minutes).

Like any GOAT, Chestnut has embarked on a never-ending quest to break more records and win more accolades. Recently, Joey Chestnut brought his Brobdingnagian appetite to Indianapolis to take down the popcorn-eating record (per UPI).