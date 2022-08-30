Fans Are Seriously Moved By Bobby Flay's Sweet Instagram Confession

Fans love keeping up with their favorite Food Network stars, both in front of the camera and off-screen. One of the best parts of social media is that it's allowed audiences to have insights into their favorite celebs' personal lives, and seeing how the stars interact with their kids really helps to humanize them. Giada De Laurentiis' daughter Jade often makes an appearance in her Instagram and TikTok videos; Alex Guarnaschelli calls her daughter Ava her toughest food critic, and the two often answer fan Q&A's together on Guarnaschelli's Instagram stories; Bobby Flay's daughter, Sophie, has recently become a fixture of her celeb dad's career.

The duo created a podcast together called "Always Hungry," where they share each other's favorite foods and cook together. Flay's upcoming cookbook, "Sundays with Sophie," focuses on recipes he likes to cook for and eat with his daughter, and the duo starred in the show "The Flay List" together. Now, they're currently working together on a new Food Network show called "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," and Flay recently took to social media to share the real reason why he wanted to create the show.