Blaze Pizza Is Rolling Out Some Exciting Back-To-School Offers

In a press release this week, Blaze Pizza announced some new promotions that students and educators may want to know about. For starters, anyone who works in schools can show their school ID and get a free cheesy bread bundle with the purchase of any 11" pizza during September. If you fill up on free cheesy bread and don't finish the pizza you initially ordered, here's how Blaze Pizza recommends reheating its pies. The fast-casual chain will also be offering "online value specials" throughout September that all customers can take advantage of.

Blaze Pizza's other fall promotions consist of ways that both restaurants and students can give back. Firstly, the chain will be doing a G.O.A.T. ("greatest of all time") contest from August 24 through October 5. Blaze's Instagram account will be posting a reel with an apple emoji every week, and students can comment to submit nominations for their favorite teachers. Each week, Blaze Pizza will award one winning teacher with a $50 gift card plus $100 in credit toward a pizza party for their class.

There's one more way the pizza chain is helping out educators this fall. On its website, Blaze Pizza shares details about fundraising events that schools and other organizations can collaborate with the pizza chain on. While the hosts normally get 25% of the proceeds, the press release states that Blaze Pizza is adding an additional 5% to that share throughout September. All these programs could mean a lot of well-deserved dough, both edible and spendable, for teachers and support staff.