Rachael Ray's Unconventional Gift To Howard Stern

The words "Howard Stern" and "handwritten thank you note" don't immediately go together in most people's minds. But according to The Talko, the famously raunchy radio host's current wife Beth has mellowed the controversial figure out. Rachael Ray recently reached out to thank the Sterns for all the art they've shared with her over the years, offering them a handwritten thank you note that included a recipe for pasta with tomato sauce and herb-filled ricotta cheese. The recipe, which is available on the "Rachael Ray Show" website, comes together quickly and looks perfect for a weeknight dinner.

The recipe calls for campari or large cherry tomatoes, which get quartered and "slump[ed]" in a little olive oil and butter alongside some salt and a "handful" of fresh-torn basil. Grate some garlic over the mixture before loosely covering it.

While your tomatoes are cooking down, add a generous amount of fresh spinach to a bowl with fresh ricotta and either cream or mascarpone cheese. Then, mix in a medley of your favorite chopped herbs. Ray suggests serving this with short pasta; don't forget to use the pasta cooking water to help the cheese get saucy and coat the noodles before serving. Ladle some fresh tomato sauce over your cheesy, herby pasta, and voila — dinner is served.