Disney's 2022 Halloween Food Lineup Looks Scary Delicious

Disney theme parks are known for their thrilling rides and iconic costumed characters, but there's another aspect of the Disney experience that people might overlook: the food. Every year, Disney World in Orlando, Florida, hosts its annual Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, which runs from mid-July to late November. But while that's going on, over in California's Disneyland, Halloween-themed treats are the stars of the upcoming fall season.

According to Disneyland's website, visitors can expect a full-fledged Halloween theme throughout September and October. Disney characters will be dressed in Halloween attire and the park will be hosting events ranging from spooky to lively, including the park's Main Street Pumpkin Festival.

Disneyland has plenty of dining options as it is, but those looking to wine and dine their way through the Southern California theme park this Halloween season might be happy to know that there are plenty of spooky seasonal meals, snacks, and sweets on the menu for the next two months.