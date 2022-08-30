Costco's Latest Cocoa Bombs Feature A DIY-Halloween Twist

There are few things more satisfying than coming inside from a chilly day and cozying up to a cup of hot chocolate. Usually, you're in such a hurry to get the cup of comfort into your body that the packaged mix with the tiny marshmallows does the trick. However, with a little bit of patience and planning ahead, you could have a more fun and flavorful drinking experience. Plus, let's be honest, the packaged mix sometimes doesn't have enough chocolate flavor. Enter hot chocolate bombs, which are not only a cute trend, but since you're melting actual chocolate into your drink, it's a more satisfying experience.

Although cocoa bombs gained a lot of popularity on TikTok in 2020, Oprah was one of the first to bring attention to them in 2018 when these chocolate confections made her list of favorite things (via Oprah Daily). Now, when the chilly weather starts to creep in, hot chocolate bombs flood the shelves of Costco, Trader Joe's, and numerous other stores. Hot chocolate is usually associated with winter, but Costco is ahead of the game with its new DIY Halloween-themed cocoa bombs.