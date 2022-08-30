Costco's Latest Cocoa Bombs Feature A DIY-Halloween Twist
There are few things more satisfying than coming inside from a chilly day and cozying up to a cup of hot chocolate. Usually, you're in such a hurry to get the cup of comfort into your body that the packaged mix with the tiny marshmallows does the trick. However, with a little bit of patience and planning ahead, you could have a more fun and flavorful drinking experience. Plus, let's be honest, the packaged mix sometimes doesn't have enough chocolate flavor. Enter hot chocolate bombs, which are not only a cute trend, but since you're melting actual chocolate into your drink, it's a more satisfying experience.
Although cocoa bombs gained a lot of popularity on TikTok in 2020, Oprah was one of the first to bring attention to them in 2018 when these chocolate confections made her list of favorite things (via Oprah Daily). Now, when the chilly weather starts to creep in, hot chocolate bombs flood the shelves of Costco, Trader Joe's, and numerous other stores. Hot chocolate is usually associated with winter, but Costco is ahead of the game with its new DIY Halloween-themed cocoa bombs.
Make your own Day of the Dead skull cocoa bombs
Costco has been aboard the hot cocoa bomb bandwagon since 2020, selling bulk packs of this aesthetically pleasing treat. The first variation of hot chocolate bombs at Costco were wrapped like ornaments and came in four different flavors. This year, Costco fans were a bit shocked to see the first wave of Halloween cocoa bombs hit the shelves in July (via Instagram). The festive treats were made with white chocolate and decorated like an eyeball to drive home the scary vibes.
July may be a bit early to put out the Halloween goodies, but late August is an ideal release time for Costco's new Day of the Dead DIY Skull Cocoa Bombs. The Instagram account @costcohotfinds posted a video of this new find and showed that the package includes skull molds, chocolate, marshmallows, and different colors of icing to decorate with. These cocoa bombs pay homage to the Mexican tradition of decorating sugar skulls for Día de los Muertos, which is celebrated on November 1-2 (via AZ Central). According to the Instagram post, the cocoa bomb kit is $19.99, and one Instagrammer commented that it looks like the "Perfect Fall rainy day idea."