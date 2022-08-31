The Pizza Hut Commercial You Didn't Know Mikhail Gorbachev Was In

Time lists it as one of the "Top Ten Embarrassing Celebrity Commercials" – up there with Orson Welles peddling Japan's G&G Whiskey, or a then-unknown Keanu Reeves setting a table with Kellogg's Corn Flakes. Thrillist considers it one of the "Most Bizarre Celebrity Endorsements of All Time" – along with legendary boxer Muhammad Ali selling D-Con Roach Traps and classic cartoon family "The Flintstones" endorsing cigarettes. And while you may not agree with those assessments, there is little doubt that footage of the former and last leader of the Soviet Union appearing in a Pizza Hut commercial is about as jarring as it gets.

The ad, which ran in 1997, shows Gorbachev walking in the snow towards a Pizza Hut restaurant in Moscow with his granddaughter. When he walks in, diners notice him and begin a loud debate about his legacy, which up to his death remained favorable in the West where he is seen as a statesman that brought about the end of the Cold War. But Gorbachev is a controversial figure in Russia, where some consider him a traitor and blame him for the breakup of the Soviet Union, per The New York Times. In the end, the only thing diners can agree on is the pizza, and they are heard cheering the former leader as the spot comes to a close, with sweeping views of Red Square.