Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat

While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while.

That's where a Costco membership comes in handy for stocking up on favorite staples like Kirkland's Superior Premium Vanilla Ice Cream that Costco customers seem to love. It's the sort of thing you might deliberately go and buy a new freezer for just to fit in the ample stocks that you will find in the store.

Amongst the Kirkland branded items are a scattering of familiar brands that are available elsewhere, but in bulk and at heavily discounted prices. This particular ice cream treat may have brought up some nostalgia for kids of the '80s and '90s and many Instagrammers were happy to see this ice cream available in bulk.