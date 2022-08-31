Shaquille O'Neal Is Bringing His Big Chicken Restaurant To An Exciting New Location

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant, which already has several locations across land and sea, is set to expand later this year. According to its website, the fast-food chain's locations include storefronts in California, New York, and even on cruise ships.

If you haven't heard of Big Chicken, the restaurant's food is described as an ode to the flavors of the former NBA player's childhood. Although O'Neal was born in Newark, New Jersey, he spent his high school years playing football in San Antonio, according to My San Antonio. As a professional athlete, he ate a ton of pizza, mac and cheese, and chicken wings (via The Sports Rush).

According to Eater, in 2018, O'Neal seized the opportunity to share his love for one of his favorite foods in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's been nearly four years since his first restaurant's launch, and now, the chain will be opening its newest location down south.