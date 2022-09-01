The Tuscan Appetizer That's Bruschetta's Older Cousin

Italian food is popular worldwide, especially in the U.S. National Geographic reported that out of 800,000 restaurants in the United States, a whopping 100,000 are dishing out Italian delicacies, whether they be casual restaurants, pizzerias, or upscale restaurants. When you find yourself in an Italian restaurant, perhaps you'd like to order some bruschettas, those tasty appetizers consisting of slices of toasted bread that are topped with different ingredients such as fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and basil, among many others (via The International Kitchen).

But maybe you want to go to Italy for the authentic experience, and if so, make sure to visit Tuscany, Italy's fifth largest region that's famous for its rolling hills, cypress trees, and, most importantly, delicious food (per Understanding Italy). Among all that Tuscan food there's one appetizer that's also known as bruschetta's older cousin, and it's worth knowing all about it — not just because it's delicious and traditional.