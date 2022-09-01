The Huge Change Impossible Foods Just Made To Its Ground Beef Substitute

Shop Smart ranked Impossible Burger Ground Meat as its number one plant-based burger alternative in 2022. Vegans, vegetarians, and even carnivores can enjoy the Impossible brand as a meat replacement option. In fact, Shop Smart said, the manual labor required to form the burger patties is one of the only drawbacks to selecting this brand.

CNET reported that the health benefits of Impossible Beef are comparable to regular beef, but they contain more highly processed ingredients. Impossible Burger ground beef is made mainly from soy protein. According to Impossible Foods, the product also includes an ingredient called Heme, which gives the meat alternative a convincing, meaty texture. The site also swears by the taste and endless recipe possibilities of the Impossible brand in general.

Impossible Foods recently changed its Impossible Burger Ground Meat recipe in the name of health-consciousness, Food Dive reports. This change has driven the comparison to actual meat even closer and made the debate over which option is healthiest more contentious.