Reddit Has A Scathing Prediction For Hell's Kitchen: Battle Of The Ages

While autumn-lovers everywhere are eagerly sucking back pumpkin spice lattes, planning road trips for the arrival of fall leaves, and dragging out their Buffalo plaid, "Hell's Kitchen" fans have another reason to celebrate. The brand-spanking-new premiere episode of Season 21 will air on September 29 (via Deadline). Yes, show enthusiasts will soon be treated to a new collection of Gordon Ramsay's trademark insults, contestants' cooking blunders, and another round of food being squashed, spat out, and sent soaring through the air. It's all very exciting, indeed.

This season is called "Battle of Ages" as it will see the abandonment of the regular men vs. women format and pit chefs in their twenties against forty-somethings, instead (per Twitter). Fans witnessed a similar format in Season 18 "Rookies vs. Veterans" (via Reality TV Revisited). According to Guilty Eats, another thing that makes this season extra special is that the prize will be the head chef job at the first Hell's Kitchen Restaurant on the East Coast at Atlantic City's Caesars Hotel and Casino.

No matter which team you'll be cheering for, "Hell's Kitchen" is known for delivering humor and drama, all sprinkled with Ramsay's sardonic wit and impressive repertoire of four-letter words. If the past is anything to go by, this season promises to be equally entertaining. The folks on Reddit, however, do have some concerns.