Is Starbucks Open On Labor Day 2022?

For many people, it would be hard to imagine a day without a Starbucks beverage to kick-start their morning. In fact, according to Reference, 60 million people around the world visit Starbucks each week. Customers of the chain don't lack in loyalty; the common Starbucks consumer visits six times per month. Throughout the year, these numbers add up to three trillion visitors. It's likely the sheer volume of stores and brand recognition helped propel the coffee shop to these numbers. According to Statista, there are more than 15,000 stores in the United States alone. With its closest competitor, Dunkin', at around nine thousand stores, Starbucks holds a 40% share of the market within the states.

Per Business News Daily, around 40% of businesses remain open on Labor Day each year, though 97% of companies at least offer the day off to some employees. Typically, around 30% of small businesses require some employees to work, whereas 80% of large businesses expect workers to come in on the holiday. Starbucks, being a corporation, falls into the latter category. Should you expect to grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte on Monday, September 5?