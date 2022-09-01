Jet-Puffed's New Flavors Are Exactly What You'd Expect For Fall

The marshmallow has never been one to toot its own horn. It is, after all, a modest confection that rarely takes center stage, but instead opts to team up with other edibles to create yummy treats. Without this trusty, pillow-like candy, there would be no Rice Krispies squares, butterscotch confetti, fluffernutters, or s'mores. The marshmallow is mightier than it appears; it's a key ingredient in many of America's favorite snacks. But despite the marshmallow's presence in pantries across the nation, there are many things about this staple that you may not know.

Do you know, for instance, how the marshmallow got its name? It comes down to how marshmallows were really made in the past. CBC explains that years ago, people used the mallow flower's root to flavor marshmallows. And, interestingly, this plant grows in marshlands. Ligonier, Indiana hosts a Marshmallow Festival every September boasting a car show, live music, a parade, food, and more, per Festival.net. (Although, as the South Florida Reporter says, if you possess a fear of marshmallows — otherwise known as althaiophobia — this festival is the last place you'd want to be.) Americans buy more marshmallows than anyone else, consuming 90 million pounds each year, with the bulk being purchased "during October and December," per the National Confectioners Association. Americans clearly have a high regard for the marshmallow and all it can accomplish.

You're almost up-to-speed on the requisite marshmallow facts, but there's one piece of information missing. How will the fall season impact the squishy treat?